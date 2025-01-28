video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950750" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ricky Gennie, 8th Fighter Wing equal opportunity director, conducts an interview about the equal opportunity office and the services they provide to the personnel at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. The Equal Opportunity office provides services for base personnel that experience discrimination and discriminatory harassment in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)