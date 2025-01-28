Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equal Opportunity Office

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ricky Gennie, 8th Fighter Wing equal opportunity director, conducts an interview about the equal opportunity office and the services they provide to the personnel at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. The Equal Opportunity office provides services for base personnel that experience discrimination and discriminatory harassment in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 23:02
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    interview
    Kunsan Air Base
    EO
    Equal Opportunity Office
    AFN Kunsan

