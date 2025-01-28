U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ricky Gennie, 8th Fighter Wing equal opportunity director, conducts an interview about the equal opportunity office and the services they provide to the personnel at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. The Equal Opportunity office provides services for base personnel that experience discrimination and discriminatory harassment in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 23:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|950750
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-HB474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110787558
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Equal Opportunity Office, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.