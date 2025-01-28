U.S. Marines conduct platoon level training during a company jungle exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11-19, 2024. The course teaches Marines survival skills and increases their proficiency at fighting in a jungle environment. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)
The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Horror Trailer performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 23:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950749
|VIRIN:
|250130-M-EE367-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110787548
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th Marines Jungle Exercise, by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.