    Introduction to the Alaska Military Youth Academy 2025

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Approximately 160 young men and women from across Alaska began the Alaska Military Youth Academy’s 22-week ChalleNGE program at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Jan. 15-16, 2024. The AMYA ChalleNGe program is a demanding, 22-week residential phase aimed at developing self-confidence, discipline, leadership, and life-coping skills. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    leadership
    NGB
    alaska national guard
    AMYA
    Youth Academy

