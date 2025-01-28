Approximately 160 young men and women from across Alaska began the Alaska Military Youth Academy’s 22-week ChalleNGE program at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Jan. 15-16, 2024. The AMYA ChalleNGe program is a demanding, 22-week residential phase aimed at developing self-confidence, discipline, leadership, and life-coping skills. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 18:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950741
|VIRIN:
|250129-Z-SR689-1001
|PIN:
|250119
|Filename:
|DOD_110787431
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Introduction to the Alaska Military Youth Academy 2025, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.