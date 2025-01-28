Coast Guard interdicts 14 aliens near Point Loma

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950728" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne and partnership agencies intercept smuggler operated alien vessel, approximately 20 miles off the coast of Point Loma, California, Jan. 28, 2025. The crew of Guard Cutter Terrell Horne and U.S. Customs and Border Protection members worked together to interdict this illegal alien operation, which had 14 individuals aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)