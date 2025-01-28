Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts 14 aliens near Point Loma

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne and partnership agencies intercept smuggler operated alien vessel, approximately 20 miles off the coast of Point Loma, California, Jan. 28, 2025. The crew of Guard Cutter Terrell Horne and U.S. Customs and Border Protection members worked together to interdict this illegal alien operation, which had 14 individuals aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Interdiction
    Migrant Interdiction
    Coast Guard California
    CoastGuardNewsWire
    Southwest boarder

