Kathleen Sligar, Director and Curator, Oregon Military Museum (OMM), speaks about the installation of the weapons exhibit gallery at the OMM, and how the process brings the museum one step closer to its upcoming grand re-opening after being closed for renovations for more than 16 years. The OMM expects to open in the summer of 2025.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 15:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950721
|VIRIN:
|250129-A-LM216-7218
|Filename:
|DOD_110787150
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Oregon Military Museum Prepares for Grand Re-Opening, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
