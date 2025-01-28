Oregon Military Museum Prepares for Grand Re-Opening

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kathleen Sligar, Director and Curator, Oregon Military Museum (OMM), speaks about the installation of the weapons exhibit gallery at the OMM, and how the process brings the museum one step closer to its upcoming grand re-opening after being closed for renovations for more than 16 years. The OMM expects to open in the summer of 2025.