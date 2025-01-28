Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Military Museum Prepares for Grand Re-Opening

    CLACKAMAS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kathleen Sligar, Director and Curator, Oregon Military Museum (OMM), speaks about the installation of the weapons exhibit gallery at the OMM, and how the process brings the museum one step closer to its upcoming grand re-opening after being closed for renovations for more than 16 years. The OMM expects to open in the summer of 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 15:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950721
    VIRIN: 250129-A-LM216-7218
    Filename: DOD_110787150
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US

    TAGS

    oregon military department, oregon military museum, OMM, military history, history, museum

