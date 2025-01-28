Guardians from Space Operations Command compete at the second annual Guardian Arena at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, December 8-10, 2024. The Guardian Arena is an annual United States Space Force event designed to challenge competitors in the skills of problem solving, knowledge, and physical strength, with a goal of improving camaraderie, instilling esprit de corps, and providing an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Ideal and Guardian Spirit in a healthy competition. U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950717
|VIRIN:
|241208-F-WA228-2876
|Filename:
|DOD_110787108
|Length:
|00:07:50
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Guardian Arena Day 1 B-Roll Stringer, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.