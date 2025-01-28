Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Training School Class 25-01 Initial PT B-Roll Package

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force warrant officer candidates participate in their initial fitness test at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 17, 2025. Warrant Officer Training School is an 8-week training program, in-residence accessions program designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills on how to serve as technical advisors to command leadership in their future roles as warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950713
    VIRIN: 250117-F-VY241-1001
    Filename: DOD_110787085
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    physical fitness
    Air University
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command
    WOTS
    Warrant Officer Training School

