Hazmat crews suit up to clear hazardous debris from destroyed homes in Altadena, CA. This is the first phase of debris removal after the devastation of the Eaton fire.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950712
|VIRIN:
|250121-O-XG537-4762
|Filename:
|DOD_110787078
|Length:
|00:07:12
|Location:
|ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, PPDR EPA Hazmat Cleanup in Altadena, by Dominick Del Vecchio and Michael Fuhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
