Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron, perform an isochronal inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 2, 2025. Isochronal inspections are detailed inspections conducted every 18 months to ensure aircraft are properly maintained and mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 13:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950706
|VIRIN:
|250102-F-RI626-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110786924
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill in Motion: Isochronal Inspection, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.