The 9th Security Forces Squadron conducted a 3-day exercise using autonomous robots equipped with innovative artificial intelligence technology to replicate the movement of combatant forces. The exercise required Defenders to apply realistic mobility and decision-making skills required in an austere environment during combat scenarios. The training also included a self-driving vehicle operated by the technology. The exercise included use of the M18 Modular Handgun System and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) light machine gun, as well as sniper rifles. The exercise included moving target engagement drills, and ambush and defensive operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 13:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950705
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-WX919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110786918
|Length:
|00:09:08
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 9th Security Forces Squadron trains with autonomous AI robotic targets, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
