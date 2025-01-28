U.S. Air Force warrant officer candidates march to dining facility at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 14, 2025. Warrant Officer Training School is an 8-week training program, in-residence accessions program designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills on how to serve as technical advisors to command leadership in their future roles as warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 10:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950687
|VIRIN:
|250114-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110786725
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, WOTS - Marching B-Roll Package, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.