WOTS - Marching B-Roll Package

U.S. Air Force warrant officer candidates march to dining facility at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 14, 2025. Warrant Officer Training School is an 8-week training program, in-residence accessions program designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills on how to serve as technical advisors to command leadership in their future roles as warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)