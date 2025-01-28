This is a social media reel that explores the evolution of U.S. naval aviation, from Eugene Ely's historic first aircraft landing on a ship in 1911 to the groundbreaking carrier operations of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in 1997. Discover how innovation has propelled naval aviation into one of the most advanced air fleets, supporting global missions and advancing at an exponential pace.
|01.17.2025
|01.29.2025 08:55
|Video Productions
|950677
|250117-N-NG136-9107
|9107
|DOD_110786563
|00:00:53
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Eugene Ely and the First Landing, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
