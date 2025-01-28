Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eugene Ely and the First Landing

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    This is a social media reel that explores the evolution of U.S. naval aviation, from Eugene Ely's historic first aircraft landing on a ship in 1911 to the groundbreaking carrier operations of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in 1997. Discover how innovation has propelled naval aviation into one of the most advanced air fleets, supporting global missions and advancing at an exponential pace.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 08:55
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

