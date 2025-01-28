Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lunar New Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Lunar New Year: Year of the Snake Animation created for the observance of the Lunar New Year for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, January 29, 2025. This Animation was created as a TASK to observe and to honor strength in the year of the Snake. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 07:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950672
    VIRIN: 250129-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110786490
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lunar New Year, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download