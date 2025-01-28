Lunar New Year: Year of the Snake Animation created for the observance of the Lunar New Year for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, January 29, 2025. This Animation was created as a TASK to observe and to honor strength in the year of the Snake. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 07:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950672
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110786490
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lunar New Year, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.