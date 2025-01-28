video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lunar New Year: Year of the Snake Animation created for the observance of the Lunar New Year for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, January 29, 2025. This Animation was created as a TASK to observe and to honor strength in the year of the Snake. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)