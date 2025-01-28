Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th EAES provides critical patient care

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provides critical patient care and transport within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. They are responsible for moving patients to a higher level of care within the AOR, and are ready to provide time sensitive, mission critical care at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 08:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

