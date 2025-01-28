The 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provides critical patient care and transport within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. They are responsible for moving patients to a higher level of care within the AOR, and are ready to provide time sensitive, mission critical care at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 08:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950669
|VIRIN:
|250117-F-BK002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110786462
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 386th EAES provides critical patient care, by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
