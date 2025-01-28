Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor host a KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the start of MacDill’s journey to adapt its hangars, flightline and runways to welcome the KC-46 and phase out the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950640
    VIRIN: 250128-F-CC148-1001
    Filename: DOD_110785963
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base B-Roll, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flightline
    Air Mobility Command
    groundbreaking
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    KC-46 Pegasus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download