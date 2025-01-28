KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950640" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor host a KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the start of MacDill’s journey to adapt its hangars, flightline and runways to welcome the KC-46 and phase out the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)