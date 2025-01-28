U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor host a KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the start of MacDill’s journey to adapt its hangars, flightline and runways to welcome the KC-46 and phase out the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950640
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-CC148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110785963
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base B-Roll, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.