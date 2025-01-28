For The Next Generation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Ronald Todd, a T-6A Texan II instructor pilot with the 5th Flying Training Squadron, highlights the unique mission of the "Spittin’ Kittens" at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. As the only reserve unit at Vance Air Force Base, the 5th Flying Training Squadron brings a wealth of experience, with its seasoned pilots playing a vital role in training and producing world-class aviators for Team Vance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)