Maj. Ronald Todd, a T-6A Texan II instructor pilot with the 5th Flying Training Squadron, highlights the unique mission of the "Spittin’ Kittens" at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. As the only reserve unit at Vance Air Force Base, the 5th Flying Training Squadron brings a wealth of experience, with its seasoned pilots playing a vital role in training and producing world-class aviators for Team Vance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 14:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950632
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-UE447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110785782
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, For The Next Generation, by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
