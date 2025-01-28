Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For The Next Generation

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Maj. Ronald Todd, a T-6A Texan II instructor pilot with the 5th Flying Training Squadron, highlights the unique mission of the "Spittin’ Kittens" at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. As the only reserve unit at Vance Air Force Base, the 5th Flying Training Squadron brings a wealth of experience, with its seasoned pilots playing a vital role in training and producing world-class aviators for Team Vance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 14:47
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US

    Pilot Training
    5th Flying Training Squadron
    T-6A Texan II

