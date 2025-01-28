21st Century Warfighter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950629" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

To prepare Airmen for future conflict, they are being trained and equipped with the tools needed to adapt and react to any and all threats they may face. Col. Robert O'Keefe, the commander of the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, and Bridget Bruhn, the command chief of the Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education, emphasized the necessity of critical thinking and flexibility as key skillsets needed to meet the needs of the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)