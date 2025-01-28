21st Century Warfighter

To prepare Airmen for future conflict, they are being trained and equipped with the tools needed to adapt and react to any and all threats they may face. Col. Robert O'Keefe, the commander of the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, and Bridget Bruhn, the command chief of the Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education, emphasized the necessity of critical thinking and flexibility as key skillsets needed to meet the needs of the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|01.28.2025
|01.28.2025 14:58
|PSA
|950629
|240128-F-LO387-1001
|DOD_110785758
|00:01:53
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|1
|1
