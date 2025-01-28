Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Century Warfighter

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    To prepare Airmen for future conflict, they are being trained and equipped with the tools needed to adapt and react to any and all threats they may face. Col. Robert O'Keefe, the commander of the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, and Bridget Bruhn, the command chief of the Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education, emphasized the necessity of critical thinking and flexibility as key skillsets needed to meet the needs of the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 14:58
    Category: PSA
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    warfighter
    21st century
    Barnes Center
    SAASS
    Enlisted education
    School of Advanced Air and Space Studies

