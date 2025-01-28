MAJ John W. Johnson Army StoryMAJ John W. Johnson Army Story

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HUNTER LEGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Video by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    MAJ John W. Johnson talks about his journey in the Unites States Army. We had the opportunity to speak with MAJ Johnson during Global Medic 2023 at Fort Hunter Leggett where MAJ Johnson is the Effects and Enablers OIC.

    MAJ Johnson talks about growing up in a military household to later becoming a Soldier in the U.S. Army. During his journey MAJ Johnson had the opportunity to take advantage of the Army's Health Professions Scholarship Professions Program (HPSP) where he was able to become a Dentist.

    Listen to the endless possibilities the U.S. Army provides for those looking for a career in the Army's Medical Department by visiting goarmy.com/amedd

    B-Roll Credits:
    DIVIDS
    www.vecteezy.com
    www.vidvo.net

    Location: FORT HUNTER LEGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Fort Hunter Leggett
    Health Professions Scholarship Program
    HPSP
    Army Medcine
    Global Medic 2023
    U.S. Army

