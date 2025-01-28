Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor's Twenty Marksmanship Competition

    BASTROP, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Valerie Seelye 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Army and Air National Guardsmen participate in the Governor's Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, Jan. 5, 2025. The guardsmen compete in several pistol shooting events over a two day period, with the top 20 receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab that can be worn on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 11:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950605
    VIRIN: 250105-Z-GK303-1001
    Filename: DOD_110785349
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BASTROP, TEXAS, US

