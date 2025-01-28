U.S. Army and Air National Guardsmen participate in the Governor's Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, Jan. 5, 2025. The guardsmen compete in several pistol shooting events over a two day period, with the top 20 receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab that can be worn on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 11:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950605
|VIRIN:
|250105-Z-GK303-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110785349
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BASTROP, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Governor's Twenty Marksmanship Competition, by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.