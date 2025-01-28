video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army and Air National Guardsmen participate in the Governor's Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, Jan. 5, 2025. The guardsmen compete in several pistol shooting events over a two day period, with the top 20 receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab that can be worn on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)