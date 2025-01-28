Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stories of Service and Faith with U.S. Army Chaplains | CH Holland

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by Willie Cunningham 

    3MRB - 3rd Medical Recruiting Battalion

    CH Holland and our North Central Chaplain Recruiting team is calling on U.S. Army Chaplains to share their stories of service and faith! Please answer these three questions:

    1. How did your journey in ministry begin?
    2. What drew you to the U.S. Army Chaplaincy?
    3. What's the most rewarding experience you've had as a Chaplain?

    CH Holland Audio Credit
    Flowers by FSCM Productions | https://fscmproductions.bandcamp.com
    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
    Creative Commons / Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 10:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 950602
    VIRIN: 241111-O-RJ728-8910
    Filename: DOD_110785239
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, Stories of Service and Faith with U.S. Army Chaplains | CH Holland, by Willie Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    Chaplain Recruiting
    U.S. Army Chaplaincy
    3rd MRBn

