Stories of Service and Faith with U.S. Army Chaplains | CH Holland

CH Holland and our North Central Chaplain Recruiting team is calling on U.S. Army Chaplains to share their stories of service and faith! Please answer these three questions:



1. How did your journey in ministry begin?

2. What drew you to the U.S. Army Chaplaincy?

3. What's the most rewarding experience you've had as a Chaplain?



CH Holland Audio Credit

Flowers by FSCM Productions | https://fscmproductions.bandcamp.com

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons / Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/