Groundhog Day Animation created for the observance of Groundhog Day for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, January 28, 2025. This Animation was created as a TASK to observe and Predict readiness like a Groundhog… Always prepared, no matter the forecast. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 07:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950598
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110785075
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Groundhog Day, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.