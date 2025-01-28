Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Group, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 721st Aerial Port Squadron and the 758th Airlift Squadron offload a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing from a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950597
    VIRIN: 250125-F-GK375-2272
    Filename: DOD_110785033
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

