U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Group, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 721st Aerial Port Squadron and the 758th Airlift Squadron offload a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing from a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950597
|VIRIN:
|250125-F-GK375-2272
|Filename:
|DOD_110785033
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, C130 wing replacement delivery at Ramstein, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
