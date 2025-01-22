Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Embarks aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2025

    Video by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250126-N-TW227-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2025) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to embark aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Location: OKINAWA, JP

