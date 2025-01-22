B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takeoff for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. The United States promotes freedom of navigation and other internationally lawful uses of the sea and international airspace. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 01:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950589
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-DW056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110784845
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
