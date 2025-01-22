Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takeoff for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. The United States promotes freedom of navigation and other internationally lawful uses of the sea and international airspace. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 01:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A pair of 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers perform dual runway takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

