Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAABJ & JGSDF First Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan took their first flight of the year alongside Japan Ground Self Defense Force aviators to showcase U.S. and Japan's relationship and inter-operability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 00:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 950587
    VIRIN: 250116-F-QH602-2893
    Filename: DOD_110784817
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAABJ & JGSDF First Flight, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army
    Aviation Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download