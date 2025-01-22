USAABJ & JGSDF First Flight

U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan took their first flight of the year alongside Japan Ground Self Defense Force aviators to showcase U.S. and Japan's relationship and inter-operability.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 00:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|950587
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-QH602-2893
|Filename:
|DOD_110784817
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
