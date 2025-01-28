Pacific News: January 28, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950586" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct dive operations in the McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, during Operation Deep Freeze; U.S. Marines perform joint training with MV-22B Ospreys in Hawaii; and the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Barl Brashear (T-AKE 7) in the Philippine Sea.