On this Pacific News: U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct dive operations in the McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, during Operation Deep Freeze; U.S. Marines perform joint training with MV-22B Ospreys in Hawaii; and the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Barl Brashear (T-AKE 7) in the Philippine Sea.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 00:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|950586
|VIRIN:
|250128-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110784816
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: January 28, 2025, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.