374th FSS Esports and Tabletop Tournaments

Service members and civilians of all ages embraced the spirit of friendly competition by participating in tabletop wargame and esports tournaments sponsored by the 374th Force Support Squadron at Yokota Air Base.
|01.25.2025
|01.27.2025 23:50
|Package
|950584
|250125-F-RI665-1001
|DOD_110784802
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|0
|0
