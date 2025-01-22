Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th FSS Esports and Tabletop Tournaments

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    Service members and civilians of all ages embraced the spirit of friendly competition by participating in tabletop wargame and esports tournaments sponsored by the 374th Force Support Squadron at Yokota Air Base.

