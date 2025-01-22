U.S. Coast Guard conduct routine patrol of Apra Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew conducts a routine patrol of Apra Harbor, Guam, on Jan. 25, 2025, and is joined by local dolphins. The U.S. Coast Guard conducts Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security (PWCS) operations to safeguard vital maritime infrastructure, protect economic lifelines, and ensure the safety and security of our communities and national interests. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Will Naden)