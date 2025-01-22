Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard conduct routine patrol of Apra Harbor

    GUAM

    01.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Will Naden 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew conducts a routine patrol of Apra Harbor, Guam, on Jan. 25, 2025, and is joined by local dolphins. The U.S. Coast Guard conducts Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security (PWCS) operations to safeguard vital maritime infrastructure, protect economic lifelines, and ensure the safety and security of our communities and national interests. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Will Naden)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 21:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GU

