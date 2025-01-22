Chief Taylor assumes responsibility as 81 TRW command chief (b-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, new 81st Training Wing command chief, officially takes on his new role during an assumption of responsibility ceremony on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 27, 2025. As the new command chief, Taylor will oversee the professional development, readiness, health, morale and welfare of all enlisted personnel within the 81st TRW and serve as their advocate. (Senior Airman Devyn Waits)