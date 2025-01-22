Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Taylor assumes responsibility as 81 TRW command chief (b-roll)

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, new 81st Training Wing command chief, officially takes on his new role during an assumption of responsibility ceremony on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 27, 2025. As the new command chief, Taylor will oversee the professional development, readiness, health, morale and welfare of all enlisted personnel within the 81st TRW and serve as their advocate. (Senior Airman Devyn Waits)

    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US

    This work, Chief Taylor assumes responsibility as 81 TRW command chief (b-roll), by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    81st Training Wing
    Assumption of Responsibility

