    Nankai Rescue 2025

    JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan stationed in Camp Zama, Japan travel to Camp Yao for Nankai Rescue to rehearse their roll in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief procedures.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 18:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950571
    VIRIN: 250114-F-FY105-1184
    Filename: DOD_110784470
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Nankai Rescue
    Camp Yao
    Army Aviation Battalion

