Fort McCoy senior commander provides comments during January 2025 town hall meeting

Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, 88th Readiness Division commanding general and the Fort McCoy senior commander, provides comments Jan. 23, 2025, during the Fort McCoy Garrison Town Hall Meeting in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Ricciardi provided an update about some important Army changes and thanked the workforce for what they do for Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)