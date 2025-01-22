Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy senior commander provides comments during January 2025 town hall meeting

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, 88th Readiness Division commanding general and the Fort McCoy senior commander, provides comments Jan. 23, 2025, during the Fort McCoy Garrison Town Hall Meeting in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Ricciardi provided an update about some important Army changes and thanked the workforce for what they do for Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 16:35
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division
    Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi

