National Puzzle Day Animation created for the observance of National Puzzle Day for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, January 27, 2025. This Animation was created as a TASK to observe and to honor the strategic minds that keep us Mission-Ready. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950550
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110784185
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Puzzle Day, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
