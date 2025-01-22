Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230th Navy Supply Corps Birthday - Submarine CHOP Interview

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Lt. j.g. Vanessa Carollo, a Supply Corps officer assigned to the Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778), shares her perspective on the critical role that the U.S. Navy Supply Corps provides in ensuring sub surface Sailors are ready and equipped with everything necessary to accomplish the mission and in delivering critical warfighting readiness across the fleet.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950548
    VIRIN: 250115-N-JO245-1001
    Filename: DOD_110784168
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230th Navy Supply Corps Birthday - Submarine CHOP Interview, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supply
    submarines
    Submarine Force
    submarine
    Supply Corps
    SUBLANT

