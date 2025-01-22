Lt. j.g. Vanessa Carollo, a Supply Corps officer assigned to the Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778), shares her perspective on the critical role that the U.S. Navy Supply Corps provides in ensuring sub surface Sailors are ready and equipped with everything necessary to accomplish the mission and in delivering critical warfighting readiness across the fleet.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950548
|VIRIN:
|250115-N-JO245-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110784168
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 230th Navy Supply Corps Birthday - Submarine CHOP Interview, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.