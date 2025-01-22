230th Navy Supply Corps Birthday - Submarine CHOP Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. j.g. Vanessa Carollo, a Supply Corps officer assigned to the Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778), shares her perspective on the critical role that the U.S. Navy Supply Corps provides in ensuring sub surface Sailors are ready and equipped with everything necessary to accomplish the mission and in delivering critical warfighting readiness across the fleet.