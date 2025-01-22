Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hanscom Today: Episode 3

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    This episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host Staff Sergeant Jayne Schanbacher, discusses the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center annual Acquisition Management Awards ceremony, the monthly enlisted promotion ceremony and Team Hanscom Awards ceremony. The episode also highlights Master Sgt. Raymond Rochleau, 66th Security Forces Squadron, on being selected as a “Top 5 Airmen” by the Massachusetts State Air and Space Forces Association. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950545
    VIRIN: 250123-F-PR861-3641
    Filename: DOD_110784101
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Hanscom AFB
    Acquisition Management Awards
    Top 5 Airmen
    Team Hanscom Today

