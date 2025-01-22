Team Hanscom Today: Episode 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950545" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host Staff Sergeant Jayne Schanbacher, discusses the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center annual Acquisition Management Awards ceremony, the monthly enlisted promotion ceremony and Team Hanscom Awards ceremony. The episode also highlights Master Sgt. Raymond Rochleau, 66th Security Forces Squadron, on being selected as a “Top 5 Airmen” by the Massachusetts State Air and Space Forces Association. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)