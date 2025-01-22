Team Hanscom Today: Episode 3

This episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host Staff Sergeant Jayne Schanbacher, discusses the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center annual Acquisition Management Awards ceremony, the monthly enlisted promotion ceremony and Team Hanscom Awards ceremony. The episode also highlights Master Sgt. Raymond Rochleau, 66th Security Forces Squadron, on being selected as a “Top 5 Airmen” by the Massachusetts State Air and Space Forces Association. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950545
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-PR861-3641
|Filename:
|DOD_110784101
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
