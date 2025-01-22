Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Strike 2043

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    Video by Aaron Lebsack 

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

    A collaborative effort between Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Sea Strike 2043 is a future-oriented film designed to showcase the U.S. Navy’s ability to conduct distributed maritime operations in a high-end, contested environment. This video showcases a future naval battle and how emerging technologies may be incorporated at every level of the warfighting domain; by testing innovative strategies, leveraging advanced technologies, and real-time intelligence, the Navy is able to project power and maintain freedom of the seas in a rapidly evolving global security landscape.

    Date Posted: 01.27.2025
