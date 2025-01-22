Semper Venator: Always the Hunter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Space Operations Command's leadership announced the organization's updated motto, "Semper Venator," January 27, 2025. Meaning "always the hunter," the phrase embraces a culture that embodies the hunter mindset, is committed to excellence, proactively plans for any threat, focuses on delivering winning outcomes and is always ready. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)