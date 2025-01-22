Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Semper Venator: Always the Hunter

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Operations Command's leadership announced the organization's updated motto, "Semper Venator," January 27, 2025. Meaning "always the hunter," the phrase embraces a culture that embodies the hunter mindset, is committed to excellence, proactively plans for any threat, focuses on delivering winning outcomes and is always ready. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Semper Venator: Always the Hunter, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Excellence
    motto
    SpOC
    Space Operations Command
    Semper Venator
    Hunter Mindset

