U.S. Airmen participating in Sentry Savannah 25-1 remove ice and snow from the flightline, conduct foreign object debris walks, and prepare F-16C Fighting Falcon aircrafts for takeoff from the Air Dominance Center at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. Jan. 24, 2025. Sentry Savannah is a critical training event for the ANG, U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense that aims to enhance fighter readiness, interoperability and capability in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Josiah Meece)
|01.24.2025
|01.27.2025 09:10
|B-Roll
|950517
|250124-Z-XU318-1002
|DOD_110783552
|00:01:48
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|2
|2
This work, Prepping aircraft for takeoff at Sentry Savannah 25-1, by SSgt Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
