Prepping aircraft for takeoff at Sentry Savannah 25-1

U.S. Airmen participating in Sentry Savannah 25-1 remove ice and snow from the flightline, conduct foreign object debris walks, and prepare F-16C Fighting Falcon aircrafts for takeoff from the Air Dominance Center at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. Jan. 24, 2025. Sentry Savannah is a critical training event for the ANG, U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense that aims to enhance fighter readiness, interoperability and capability in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Josiah Meece)