    Prepping aircraft for takeoff at Sentry Savannah 25-1

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josiah Meece 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen participating in Sentry Savannah 25-1 remove ice and snow from the flightline, conduct foreign object debris walks, and prepare F-16C Fighting Falcon aircrafts for takeoff from the Air Dominance Center at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. Jan. 24, 2025. Sentry Savannah is a critical training event for the ANG, U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense that aims to enhance fighter readiness, interoperability and capability in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Josiah Meece)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 09:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950517
    VIRIN: 250124-Z-XU318-1002
    Filename: DOD_110783552
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepping aircraft for takeoff at Sentry Savannah 25-1, by SSgt Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

