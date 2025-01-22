Explore Europe: First Four Milan Trip

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jesse Ilao, 31st Fighter Wing legal assistant, shares the intent behind the First Four Organization and their travel initiatives at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 16, 2024. The event allowed junior enlisted Airmen and members of the Wyvern community to spend time together and explore a different parts of Italy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)