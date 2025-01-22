Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explore Europe: First Four Milan Trip

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jesse Ilao, 31st Fighter Wing legal assistant, shares the intent behind the First Four Organization and their travel initiatives at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 16, 2024. The event allowed junior enlisted Airmen and members of the Wyvern community to spend time together and explore a different parts of Italy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

