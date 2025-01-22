Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASAABJ&JGSDF First Flight B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan took their first flight of the year alongside Japan Ground Self Defense Force aviators to showcase U.S. and Japan's relationship and inter-operability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 01:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950510
    VIRIN: 250116-F-QH602-3212
    Filename: DOD_110783465
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASAABJ&JGSDF First Flight B-Roll, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    USAABJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download