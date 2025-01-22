Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 42nd and 908th are deployment ready

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    42nd security forces combat arms instructors train 908th defenders at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 14, 2025. Airmen trained on various weapons for annual certification requirements in preparation for future deployments.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr.)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 22:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950508
    VIRIN: 240114-F-FQ596-1003
    Filename: DOD_110783290
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    TAGS

    Security Forces Defender 42nd ABW 908th ALW

