42nd security forces combat arms instructors train 908th defenders at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 14, 2025. Airmen trained on various weapons for annual certification requirements in preparation for future deployments.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 22:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950508
|VIRIN:
|240114-F-FQ596-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110783290
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 42nd and 908th are deployment ready, by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.