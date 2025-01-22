4th Marines ACVs Train for Amphibious Operations with the USS Rushmore

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines conduct training with Amphibious Combat Vehicles and Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Crafts during Naval Integration Operations with the USS Rushmore (LSD-47) at Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. Amphibious Combat Vehicles and LSD-47 rehearsed embarking and debarking vehicles while waterborne to validate the ACV as the Marine Corps’ primary ship-to-shore connector. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Adam Trump)