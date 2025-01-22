Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marines ACVs Train for Amphibious Operations with the USS Rushmore

    JAPAN

    01.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Adam Trump 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct training with Amphibious Combat Vehicles and Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Crafts during Naval Integration Operations with the USS Rushmore (LSD-47) at Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. Amphibious Combat Vehicles and LSD-47 rehearsed embarking and debarking vehicles while waterborne to validate the ACV as the Marine Corps’ primary ship-to-shore connector. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Adam Trump)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 20:47
    This work, 4th Marines ACVs Train for Amphibious Operations with the USS Rushmore, by Cpl Adam Trump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Marines
    USS Rushmore
    Amphibious Operations
    3d MARDIV
    Stern Landing Vessel 
    ACVs

