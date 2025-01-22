Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Social Media Reel: 2-503rd Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operation During "Rock Snowfall" Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    01.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted an airborne operation and follow-on mission known as, “Rock Snowfall,” January 14, 2025, Pordenone, Italy.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (Editing by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez
    Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence and Sgt. Jose Lora)

    Audio featured in this production is licensed for royalty-free use by the 173rd Airborne Brigade:
    "Dimensions" by Ryan Taubert, Musicbed (https://www.musicbed.com/songs/dimensions/83964)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 06:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950489
    VIRIN: 250114-A-GT094-4410
    Filename: DOD_110782892
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PORDENONE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    173rd
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    Rock Snowfall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download