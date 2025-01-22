3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct an inaugural Marine Air Defense Integrated System live-fire range alongside a FIM-92 Stinger range during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Jan. 25, 2025. A key component of the Marine Corps’ Force Design initiative, the mobile MADIS increases 3d MLR’s tactical flexibility by extending the range of the airspace which 3d MLR is able to sense and defend independently. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)