    3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct an inaugural Marine Air Defense Integrated System live-fire range alongside a FIM-92 Stinger range during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Jan. 25, 2025. A key component of the Marine Corps’ Force Design initiative, the mobile MADIS increases 3d MLR’s tactical flexibility by extending the range of the airspace which 3d MLR is able to sense and defend independently. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 01:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950481
    VIRIN: 250125-M-MI096-2001
    PIN: 141414
    Filename: DOD_110782771
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LAAB's Inaugural MADIS Live-Fire, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Modernization
    PTA
    3d MarDiv
    Force Design
    3d MLR
    LAAB

