California Army National Guard Soldiers with the 649th Engineer Company prepare the Sierra Madre Villa Debris Basin to mitigate mudslides after the Eaton Fire in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025. The Sierra Madre Villa Debris Basin is a a flood control structure that stores sediment and water. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Elizabeth Buck)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950476
|VIRIN:
|250123-Z-RO888-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110782511
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cal Guard's 649th Engineer Company dig into the Sierra Madre Villa Debris Basin, by SPC Elizabeth Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
