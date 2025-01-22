Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard's 649th Engineer Company dig into the Sierra Madre Villa Debris Basin

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Elizabeth Buck 

    California National Guard Primary   

    California Army National Guard Soldiers with the 649th Engineer Company prepare the Sierra Madre Villa Debris Basin to mitigate mudslides after the Eaton Fire in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025. The Sierra Madre Villa Debris Basin is a a flood control structure that stores sediment and water. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Elizabeth Buck)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 17:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950476
    VIRIN: 250123-Z-RO888-1007
    Filename: DOD_110782511
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Engineer
    Construction
    california army national guard
    & Equipment
    LAWildfires25
    Eaton Fire

