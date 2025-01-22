Japan-based Marines travel from Hawaii to Arizona

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing travel from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, for exercise Horizon 25, Jan. 15, 2025. VMGR-152 traveled from Japan to Arizona for more diverse training opportunities in the Western United States. This training aimed to enhance the squadron’s ability to operate in various environments and refresh the Marines’ qualifications. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)