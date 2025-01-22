U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing travel from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, for exercise Horizon 25, Jan. 15, 2025. VMGR-152 traveled from Japan to Arizona for more diverse training opportunities in the Western United States. This training aimed to enhance the squadron’s ability to operate in various environments and refresh the Marines’ qualifications. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 21:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950475
|VIRIN:
|250115-M-MJ417-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110782460
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Japan-based Marines travel from Hawaii to Arizona, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.