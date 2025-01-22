Japan-based Marines begin travels to Arizona

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing start their journey to Arizona for exercise Horizon 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. VMGR-152 traveled from Japan to Arizona for more diverse training opportunities in the Western United States. This training aimed to enhance the squadron’s ability to operate in various environments and refresh the Marines’ qualifications. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
