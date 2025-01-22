Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard amplifies ice breaking assistance to free the Manitoulin

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit deploys a helicopter crew to conduct overflights of the motor vessel Manitoulin, beset by ice on Lake Erie, Jan. 25, 2025. The Manitoulin has received assistance from both the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards in their efforts to continue transiting on frozen Lake Erie. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Detroit)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950471
    VIRIN: 250125-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_110782398
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

