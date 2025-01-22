U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, rake leaves and support landscaping efforts during a community relations volunteer event in Kin, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. This landscaping volunteer event is part of a 30-year relationship and serves to continue to strengthen the friendship between the Ginoza family and 7th Comm. Bn. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 02:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950462
|VIRIN:
|250123-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110782123
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|KIN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Communication Battalion | Hikariga Nursing Home Volunteer Event B-Roll, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.