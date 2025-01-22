Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Communication Battalion | Hikariga Nursing Home Volunteer Event B-Roll

    KIN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, rake leaves and support landscaping efforts during a community relations volunteer event in Kin, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. This landscaping volunteer event is part of a 30-year relationship and serves to continue to strengthen the friendship between the Ginoza family and 7th Comm. Bn. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 02:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950462
    VIRIN: 250123-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110782123
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: KIN, OKINAWA, JP

    Volunteer
    friendship
    Community Outreach
    landscaping
    Kin Town
    Ginoza

