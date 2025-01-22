How Combat Medic Succeed in the Battlefield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Karch, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 254th Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, talks about the importance of the training conducted during the field and war phases, also known as the ‘Whiskey’ phase, of the U.S. Army’s Combat Medic (68W) Military Occupational Specialty Transition Course hosted by the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 29, 2024. National Guard Soldiers from several states traveled to New Jersey to become part of the next generation of specialized life-saving Soldiers in the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)