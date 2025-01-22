USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250116-N-TW227-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA, (Jan. 16, 2025) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7), Jan. 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)