250116-N-TW227-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA, (Jan. 16, 2025) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7), Jan. 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 19:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950452
|VIRIN:
|250116-N-TW227-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110782022
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7), by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
