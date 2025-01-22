Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.16.2025

    Video by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250116-N-TW227-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA, (Jan. 16, 2025) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7), Jan. 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950452
    VIRIN: 250116-N-TW227-1001
    Filename: DOD_110782022
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7), by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    replenishment at sea
    America
    Carl Brashear
    LHA 6

